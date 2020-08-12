Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.34, close to its 52-week high of $18.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 74.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Covenant Logistics Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.62 and a one-year low of $6.54. Currently, Covenant Logistics Group has an average volume of 190.3K.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload and Managed Freight segments. The Truckload segment consists of four service offerings: Expedited; Dedicated; Temperature-Controlled; and OTR. The Managed Freight segment is comprised primarily of freight brokerage, transportation management services (TMS), and shuttle and switching services. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.