Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Atreca (BCEL)

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Atreca (BCEL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atreca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Based on Atreca’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.66 million.

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.