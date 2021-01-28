Cowen & Co. Releases a Hold Rating on General Electric (GE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna assigned a Hold rating to General Electric (GE) on January 26 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.21, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Electric’s market cap is currently $99.69B and has a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -50.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, hardware & software, offshore wind turbines, solutions, products & services to hydropower industry, blades for onshore & offshore wind turbines, and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines & turboprops for commercial airframes, maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts, additive machines & materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance enhancement solutions. The Capital segment leases & finances aircraft, aircraft engines and helicopters, and also provides financial and underwriting solutions. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More on GE: