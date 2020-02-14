Cowen & Co. Reiterates Their Buy Rating on KBR (KBR)

In a report released yesterday, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on KBR (KBR), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.98, close to its 52-week high of $31.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 75.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

KBR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $31.13 and a one-year low of $17.73. Currently, KBR has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Eileen Akerson, the EVP & GC of KBR sold 639 shares for a total of $19,170.

KBR, Inc. engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Services, Technology, Hydrocarbons Services, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

