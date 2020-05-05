Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Woodward (WWD)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD) yesterday and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.70, close to its 52-week low of $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Woodward is a Hold with an average price target of $57.50, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $129.06 and a one-year low of $46.51. Currently, Woodward has an average volume of 962.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Chad Robert Preiss, the Business Unit President of WWD sold 12,500 shares for a total of $1,331,655.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.