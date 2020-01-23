Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on GATX (GATX)

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on GATX (GATX), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GATX with a $85.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $86.01 and a one-year low of $69.50. Currently, GATX has an average volume of 222.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates business through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.