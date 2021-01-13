Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on GATX (GATX)

In a report issued on December 22, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on GATX (GATX), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.06, close to its 52-week high of $90.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 63.2% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GATX with a $88.00 average price target, representing a -0.4% downside. In a report issued on December 18, Sidoti also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

GATX’s market cap is currently $3.15B and has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GATX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Deborah Golden, the EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy of GATX sold 5,500 shares for a total of $441,870.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates business through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays advalorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services. The ASC segment provides waterbone transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone, which serves end markets that includes steel making, domestic automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction. The Portfolio Management segment is composed primarily of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.