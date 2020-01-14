Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emergent Biosolutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions’ market cap is currently $2.82B and has a P/E ratio of 815.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.72.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats.