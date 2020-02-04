Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Transdigm Group (TDG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group (TDG) today and set a price target of $655.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $652.28, close to its 52-week high of $667.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transdigm Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $668.88, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $667.29 and a one-year low of $413.18. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 303.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDG in relation to earlier this year.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation.