Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Stemline Therapeutics (STML). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.91, close to its 52-week low of $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 36.3% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stemline Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33, a 354.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Stemline Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $26.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STML in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for oncology indications of unmet medical need. Its clinical stage product candidates include SL-401, SL-801, and SL-701.