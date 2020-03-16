Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT), with a price target of $454.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $295.01, close to its 52-week low of $292.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $470.09 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lockheed Martin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.88 billion and net profit of $1.5 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.41 billion and had a net profit of $1.25 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.