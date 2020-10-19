Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU) on October 9 and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 75.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.33, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kansas City Southern’s market cap is currently $16.89B and has a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KSU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More on KSU: