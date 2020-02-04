Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Itron (ITRI)

In a report issued on January 30, Jeff Osborne from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Itron (ITRI), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.03, close to its 52-week high of $88.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Osborne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Osborne covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fuelcell Energy, TPI Composites, and SunPower.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $88.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.23 and a one-year low of $45.54. Currently, Itron has an average volume of 229K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Gary E. Pruitt, a Director at ITRI bought 2,486 shares for a total of $150,877.

Itron, Inc. is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes.