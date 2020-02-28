Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Immunomedics (IMMU)

In a report released yesterday, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Immunomedics (IMMU), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunomedics with a $29.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.22 and a one-year low of $11.59. Currently, Immunomedics has an average volume of 2.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMMU in relation to earlier this year.

Immunomedics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It operates through the United States, and Europe geographical segments.

