Cowen & Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $145.67, a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $468 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $45 million.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.

