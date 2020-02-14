Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Hold Rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII), with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $246.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 77.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Transdigm Group.

Huntington Ingalls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $286.33.

The company has a one-year high of $279.71 and a one-year low of $196.26. Currently, Huntington Ingalls has an average volume of 287.6K.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants.