Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Hold Rating on Embraer SA (ERJ)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA (ERJ) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Embraer SA is a Hold with an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.38 and a one-year low of $15.86. Currently, Embraer SA has an average volume of 677.7K.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Aviation, and Others.