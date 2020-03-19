Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Hold Rating on CSX (CSX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on CSX (CSX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.50, a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

CSX’s market cap is currently $39.44B and has a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.