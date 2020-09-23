Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Hold Rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Cowen & Co. analyst Vivien Azer maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Azer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Azer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Turning Point Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.77, implying a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$8.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aurora Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.52 million and GAAP net loss of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More on ACB: