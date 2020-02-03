Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Schenkel maintained a Buy rating on Twist Bioscience (TWST) on January 30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Schenkel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Schenkel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, and NanoString Tech.

Twist Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Twist Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.64 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The company also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.