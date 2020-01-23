Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Transdigm Group (TDG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group (TDG) today and set a price target of $655.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $644.02, close to its 52-week high of $649.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 75.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $643.75, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $685.00 price target.

Based on Transdigm Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $260 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $172 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation.