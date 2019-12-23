Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Moog (MOG.A)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Moog (MOG.A) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moog with a $110.00 average price target.

Moog’s market cap is currently $3.06B and has a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOG.A in relation to earlier this year.

Moog, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aircraft Controls; Space and Defense Controls; and Industrial Systems.