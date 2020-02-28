Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.66, close to its 52-week high of $9.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 39.5% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Mersana Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mersana Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.43 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of antibody drug conjugates to improve patient outcomes in multiple oncology indications. Its lead product candidates are XMT-1522, which focuses on breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and XMT-1536, which targets ovarian cancer and NSCLC. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.