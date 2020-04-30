Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on ManTech (MANT)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on ManTech (MANT), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ManTech with a $81.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.99 and a one-year low of $55.25. Currently, ManTech has an average volume of 243.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting. The company was founded by George J. Pedersen in 1968 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.