Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Jacobs Engineering (J)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Jacobs Engineering (J), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.04, close to its 52-week high of $98.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Jacobs Engineering has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.67, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.08 and a one-year low of $64.11. Currently, Jacobs Engineering has an average volume of 1.03M.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.