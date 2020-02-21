Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos (GLPG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $270.48, close to its 52-week high of $270.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $192.60 average price target.

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $16.11B and has a P/E ratio of 49.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.83.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.