Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Carrie Williams- February 14, 2020, 6:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.39, close to its 52-week low of $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 43.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Evelo Biosciences is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Evelo Biosciences has an average volume of 84.94K.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company developing monoclonal microbials, a potential new modality of oral biologic medicines. Its product candidates are single strains of microbes, selected for defined pharmacological properties.

