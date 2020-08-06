Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Daseke (DSKE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daseke with a $5.67 average price target.

Based on Daseke’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $391 million and GAAP net loss of $17.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $433 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DSKE in relation to earlier this year.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.