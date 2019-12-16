Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on BeiGene (BGNE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene (BGNE) today and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 72.3% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BeiGene is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $207.50, which is a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Based on BeiGene’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $306 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $143 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BGNE in relation to earlier this year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).