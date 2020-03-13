Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Marc Frahm maintained a Buy rating on Applied Therapeutics (APLT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 28.7% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Applied Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.67.

Based on Applied Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APLT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.