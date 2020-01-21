Cowen & Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Amicus (FOLD)

In a report released yesterday, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Amicus (FOLD), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Amicus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67, implying a 122.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Amicus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $61.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $78.08 million.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease.