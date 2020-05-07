Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Outdoor with a $12.50 average price target.

Based on Vista Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $425 million and net profit of $14.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $468 million and had a GAAP net loss of $515 million.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms. The Outdoor Products product lines include action sports, archery and hunting accessories, camping, global eyewear and sport protection products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, MN.