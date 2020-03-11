Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Sunesis Pharma (SNSS)

In a report released yesterday, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Sunesis Pharma (SNSS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 31.0% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Sunesis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Sunesis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The firms activities include conducting research and development internally and through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting clinical trials and raising capital. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.