Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.13, close to its 52-week high of $122.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.93, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $91.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $67.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its product Adcetris is an antibody-drug for the treatment of lymphoma. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.