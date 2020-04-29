Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Saia (SAIA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Saia (SAIA) today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 61.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Saia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.43.

Based on Saia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $443 million and net profit of $21.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $407 million and had a net profit of $25.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAIA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Stephanie Maschmeier, the CAO of SAIA sold 3,856 shares for a total of $396,892.

Saia, Inc. operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The company was founded by Louis Saia, Sr. in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.