Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Lennox International (LII)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International (LII), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 75.7% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lennox International is a Hold with an average price target of $241.75, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

Based on Lennox International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $108 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LII in relation to earlier this year.

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration.