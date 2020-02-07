Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 42.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jounce Therapeutics with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Jounce Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $98.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNCE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.