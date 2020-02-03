Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Johnson Controls (JCI)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls (JCI), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albany International, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $42.50 average price target.

Based on Johnson Controls’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.58 billion and net profit of $159 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.46 billion and had a net profit of $355 million.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.