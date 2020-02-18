Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 76.7% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntington Ingalls with a $269.75 average price target, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $279.71 and a one-year low of $196.26. Currently, Huntington Ingalls has an average volume of 290.3K.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants.