Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $178.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntington Ingalls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Huntington Ingalls’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion and net profit of $172 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.08 billion and had a net profit of $118 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HII in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines. The Technical Solutions segment provides professional services, including fleet support, integrated missions solutions, nuclear and environmental, and oil and gas services. The company was founded on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Newport News, VA.