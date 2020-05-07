Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $178.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

Huntington Ingalls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.00, a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $204.00 price target.

Huntington Ingalls’ market cap is currently $7.28B and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -26.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines. The Technical Solutions segment provides professional services, including fleet support, integrated missions solutions, nuclear and environmental, and oil and gas services. The company was founded on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Newport News, VA.