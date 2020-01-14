Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BA), with a price target of $371.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $332.17, close to its 52-week low of $319.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 70.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $372.83, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Boeing’s market cap is currently $185.8B and has a P/E ratio of 50.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -45.15.

