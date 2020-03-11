Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BA), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.66, close to its 52-week low of $199.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $347.12 average price target, a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $284.00 price target.

Based on Boeing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.91 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.34 billion and had a net profit of $3.42 billion.

