Cowen & Co. Maintains a Hold Rating on Albany International (AIN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Albany International (AIN) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albany International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.67.

The company has a one-year high of $92.05 and a one-year low of $30.46. Currently, Albany International has an average volume of 250.2K.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites segments. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries. The Engineered Composites segment provides composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The firm offers regular fabric, consultative, diagnostic, and project specific services. The company was founded on March 8, 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, NH.