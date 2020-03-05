Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on United Technologies (UTX)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies (UTX), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

United Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.50, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

Based on United Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.56 billion and net profit of $1.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.05 billion and had a net profit of $686 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

