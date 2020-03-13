Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

In a report released yesterday, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 57.8% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Orchard Therapeutics, and Wave Life Sciences.

Springworks Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, implying a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $17.02. Currently, Springworks Therapeutics has an average volume of 163.6K.

Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It identifies pathways for drug development for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The firm’s products include Nirogacestat, Mirdametinib and BGB-3245. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.