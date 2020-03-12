Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Science Applications (SAIC)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications (SAIC), with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.25, close to its 52-week low of $69.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Science Applications with a $107.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.80 and a one-year low of $69.56. Currently, Science Applications has an average volume of 491.4K.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

