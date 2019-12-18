Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS) yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.53, close to its 52-week high of $92.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leidos Holdings with a $93.71 average price target, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on December 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Leidos Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion and net profit of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.58 billion and had a net profit of $147 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defensive Solutions, Civil, and Health.