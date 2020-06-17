Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ken Cacciatore maintained a Buy rating on IVERIC bio (ISEE) on June 15 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Cacciatore is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 42.5% success rate. Cacciatore covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Liquidia Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IVERIC bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.97 and a one-year low of $0.91. Currently, IVERIC bio has an average volume of 467.2K.

IVERIC bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.