Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Immunomedics (IMMU)

Catie Powers- March 25, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Immunomedics (IMMU) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Immunomedics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67.

Based on Immunomedics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $295K and GAAP net loss of $99.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $64.17 million.

Immunomedics, Inc. researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. The company was founded by David M. Goldenberg in July 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.

